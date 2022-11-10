Polwarth MP vows to implement youth homelessness strategy if elected

About 300 secondary school students in the Polwarth electorate are not attending school regularly due to homelessness, according to MP Richard Riordan.
He spoke about the issue at a homelessness panel discussion hosted by the Council to Homeless Persons and Community Housing Industry Association Victoria on Wednesday.
Mr Riordan said it was a huge issue that needed to be addressed with a youth homelessness strategy.
"I know in my own electorate there are around 1500 secondary school students and 300 do not attend school regularly in a country town," he said.
"Those kids are on couches, sleeping at mate's places and in the backs of cars. It's a chronic problem."
Mr Riordan said the way to solve the homelessness issue across the state was to increase housing stock.
He said he had spoken to a number of organisations who wanted to build social housing who were being held up by bureaucratic processes.
"Increasing supply is the only way we can solve the homelessness program," Mr Riordan said.
He said the housing crisis was worse than ever.
"I've never known it to be so bad and so difficult for people to find a home," Mr Riordan said.
"There is not a community in Victoria today that is not touched by housing accessibility and affordability."
Mr Riordan said the priority waiting list for social housing had increased by 300 per cent since 2014.
He said the $5.5 billion spent on the Big Housing Build "has not touched the sides".
"There are people now that I'm seeing in my community - older women who are sleeping in their cars outside the police station," Mr Riordan said.
"I'm embarrassed that in a country town with lots of land and availability, we have people forced to sleep in their car."
Victorian Greens leader Dr Samantha Ratnam said her party's plan was to build 200,000 public and affordable homes over the next 20 years.
"We have a plan to end homelessness," she said.
"Housing policy has been put in the too-hard basket for too long."
Housing Minister Danny Pearson said he acknowledged there was a long way to go in addressing the state's housing issues.
"There are incredible challenges that face us," he said.
However, he said the state government was committed to addressing them.
"I'm really pleased that as a government we haven't wasted a second in delivering social housing and affordable homes to Victorians," he said.
Mr Pearson said if he was re-elected he would work with people in the housing sector to come up with long-term solutions to the housing crisis.
"We need to have a conversation with the housing sector to get this right, we need to work with people in the regions, we need to tackle the insidious fact that women aged over 55 are one of the biggest growing cohorts when it comes to homelessness," he said.
"We're match fit - we've got boots on the ground."
The three panel members were also asked how they would ensure housing built for the Commonwealth Games would help address the housing shortage.
Mr Pearson said he was committed to listening to the views of leaders in each of the four regions hosting sports in 2026.
"I think this opportunity is a once in a lifetime opportunity to make a significant investment in regional Victoria," he said.
He said he was aware the needs of each of the four regions - Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong and Gippsland may differ.
"We need to make sure the housing is fit-for-purpose for the Games itself but then it's about repurposing those assets going forward," Mr Pearson said.
"Every region is going to have a different view - I have no doubt that the views and aspirations of Geelong will be different to that of Ballarat or Bendigo," he said.
"It's about us working together and leaving that lasting legacy because regional Victoria really needs it."
Dr Ratnam said the Greens wanted a commitment from the state government that all of the housing built for the event would eventually become social housing.
In addition to that, the Greens have a plan to introduce regulations to short-stay properties to increase the number of private rentals across Victoria.
