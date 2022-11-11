I attended the "meet the candidates" event at the Reardon Theatre on Wednesday evening.
I was heartened to see that four of the six candidates running for the Legislative Assembly in our region are women and I believe there are at least five women running for the Legislative Council.
Social change, including equal representation, comes slowly in our part of the world, but I am hopeful the number of women standing in this year's election and the voting in of Karen Foster as mayor of Moyne is just the beginning.
Penny Iddon, Rosebrook
Whether it is in politics, sporting clubs or community groups, if we are not free to speak our mind then it is the community that suffers. Party candidates, whatever color they follow, regularly have to tow the party line.
This often has more to do with the good of the party than it does with the good of the community. In contrast independent candidates are free to speak, both from the head and the heart, as they see best for the community.
Progress in all aspects of society ultimately comes from those who are free to challenge the current status quo.
Dr Michael McCluskey, independent candidate, South-West Coast
With the state election looming I would like to encourage a vote for independent candidate Carol Altmann.
I am not going to dwell on the performance of our incumbent member. Voters can work that out for themselves.
Rather, I will point to Carol's achievements and the dedication she has already demonstrated.
It was Carol who burrowed into the credit card rort that was going on within Warrnambool City Council. This was not easy. With senior council staff being the beneficiaries of the rorting, while also controlling the flow of information, it was a daunting task.
When her findings were published, a senior staff member immediately resigned and the whole credit card policy was revised.
Then there was the mismanagement at Lyndoch, with staff leaving in droves because of bullying and care standards plummeting to where Lyndoch failed on many key standards. The campaign was even more difficult and it was financially costly for Carol as Lyndoch management used legal avenues to shut her up.
But she kept going, organised a public rally that attracted hundreds and finally got the attention of government. The CEO left and a management shake-up is now under way.
Carol did all this without the backing of any organisation, let alone a political party. What she did was entirely as a private citizen with an unshakeable belief in justice, fairness and integrity - the sort of person we need in Parliament. She would be a formidable and effective representative for our region.
Steve Hynes, Warrnambool
Just finished my regular ritual of catching up on the newspaper. A half-page advert caught my eye and it was so funny and audacious it brought a tear to my eye from laughing. I didn't realise our local Member for South West Coast had such an audacious sense of humour!
To actually say in print that she takes all the credit for a number of key initiatives funded by the Andrews Labor Government in the South West over the past four years made me laugh out loud. My sides ached.
At first I checked the date and remembered April 1 was long gone, so then I realised this was Roma's attempt to give us all a laugh in these sometimes glum periods with all the rain and grey skies.
Ah Roma, thank you so much - please keep the laughs coming all the way to the election. That ad is a classic.
Wayne Smith, Portland
Kudos to the young reporters in the ACM network for standing brave and strong together on the need for serious and rapid climate action in our regions.
What stands out is the raw acknowledgement of the impacts of extreme weather changes, a deep connection to the nature they live in and a sense of active hope that we can all work together to make a difference.
This month Australian Parents for Climate Action also launches an awareness campaign for parents to raise their collective voices and to get involved with the solutions available.
Climate change will either make or break the future for our children depending on how we respond today and parents want to see their young ones put first.
We need to see government decision-making in the best interest of our children supporting outcomes that protect them from climate harm.
Rural and regional Australia is at the heart of innovation, resilience and care for our land. We are at the forefront of climate action. Join the call today - ap4ca.org/nam
Helen Cameron, Tamworth
