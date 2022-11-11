Initiative makes school a better place Advertising Feature

The children have taken to this opportunity and the yard has been full of colour and movement. Picture supplied.

Wheels on Wednesday is a new playtime initiative that promotes activity, exercise and risk taking.



Children are encouraged to bring their bikes, skateboards, rollerblades, roller skates and scooters to ride at play times.

There are two simple rules: wear a helmet and have fun!

The idea for Wheels on Wednesday came from our student leaders who surveyed children to gather ideas for making our school a better place.



These student leaders act as safety officers and guides for the younger children who might need a little support in getting going.

Through this initiative children have the opportunity to identify and manage risk, which is an important part of growing up.



Just as children's bodies need time to mature and develop, so do their brains.



As children's brains are developing, so is their ability to identify and judge risks.



Children need opportunities to develop their own internal thermometer for risk taking.

Skating, scooting and riding around the busy school allows children to take risks and to overcome physical challenges which strengthens their senses and confidence at the same time.



These benefits ultimately make them safer and more resilient.

The children have really taken to this opportunity and the yard has been full of colour and movement.



Interestingly enough, on Wednesdays our bike rack overflows so we have the further health benefits of children riding and scooting to school.

Wheels on Wednesday compliments the St Joseph's new uniform policy, which encourages children to wear their sport uniform on any or all days of the week.



Wearing the sport uniform supports all children to engage in physical activities during their playtimes.



St Joseph's has also opened a new loose parts playground for the junior school where children use a range of scrap materials to build their own creations in a cooperative play space.

The St Joseph's community recognises the opportunities that our beautiful play spaces can offer children to be active, creative and play in partnership with others.



These new play opportunities have raised the level of engagement and activity in the yard, which has had a positive impact on the overall wellbeing of all students.