Warrnambool is banking on getting help prompting its new major projects from the region's tourism body after signing up for another three years - a move that will cost $152,000.
But the amount the city council chips in was called into question after it was revealed the city paid the most of the six councils for membership to Great Ocean Road Regional Tourism.
The funding methodology is set to be reviewed in 2024.
Cr Max Taylor told this week's council meeting he hoped the review would "erase the false" and "inaccurate" current funding whereby Warrnambool paid the largest sum of $152,665 and the Surf Coast Shire only paid $142,000 to the tourism body.
He said it was essential and vital to Warrnambool's economy the relationship with tourism body be kept in good faith and loyalty because the city did very little to market and promote itself because it had no chamber of commerce or tourism group.
Cr Taylor said Warrnambool needed to notify the tourism body "as soon as possible" that the city would soon have one of the best free children's adventure playgrounds in Australia.
Promoted properly, the newly revamped Lake Pertobe playground could well be a major tourism attraction for families to use for many years to come, he said.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said Warrnambool council had an extensive works program that would require the tourism body's leadership, advocacy and partnership over coming years.
He said its involvement was needed in the development of Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum and the Warrnambool Art Gallery as well as a new destination action plan for Warrnambool.
"Keeping in mind that the Great Ocean Road doesn't have an awful lot to do with Warrnambool in practice," he said.
"But it is a very powerful political lobby and we need to take total advantage of it and position ourselves so that the advantage we take is that it supports us with the big projects."
Cr Vicki Jellie said the council required the tourism body to be involved in quite a few things the city was looking at.
"We must be involved in regional tourism in some way," she said.
The funding arrangement was unanimously backed by councillors.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
