The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool's share of funding to regional tourism body to be reviewed

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 10 2022 - 9:55am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Lake Pertobe makeover is still under construction but councillors says it will become a major tourist drawcard which should be promoted.

Warrnambool is banking on getting help prompting its new major projects from the region's tourism body after signing up for another three years - a move that will cost $152,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.