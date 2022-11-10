The Standard
Free car regos for apprentices could help ease south-west skills shortages

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 11 2022 - 1:40pm, first published 7:30am
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

Offering free registrations to apprentices is a great way to show them the value of choosing a trade as a career, according to a south-west charity head.

