Free car regos for apprentices could help ease south-west skills shortages

Offering free registrations to apprentices is a great way to show them the value of choosing a trade as a career, according to a south-west charity head.
Neil Porter Legacy's Matt Porter said he was supportive of a pledge by Premier Daniel Andrews to scrap car registrations for apprentices if re-elected.
"Anything we can do to encourage young people to take up apprenticeships is a great idea and free car registration is an excellent initiative," Mr Porter said.
"I believe it would encourage more people to take up apprenticeships, not simply for the money saved but to show that their skills are needed, important and valued."
Mr Porter said there were skills shortages across a number of industries.
He believes part of the reason is because of misconceptions about apprenticeships.
"I believe a factor is that many people in the community don't recognise the talents and interests of hands-on learners," Mr Porter said.
"Young people are then reluctant to enter into an apprenticeship or traineeship as they've been told the misconception that it's seen as an inferior option, and that is untrue."
Mr Porter said the organisation set up in honour of his late father recognised all career pathways as equal.
"An apprentice is continuing their education and being paid to do so. Free rego is a way of recognising their talents," he said.
Mr Porter said he had also spoken to a number of employers about their staff being allowed to drive at a younger age.
"I've also heard several people raise the topic of allowing apprentices/trainees to drive to and from work at a lower age," he said.
"Obviously, there are safety considerations, however lack of transport is an inhibiting factor to young people entering the workforce.
"For example, tradespeople work in different locations each day and someone working on a farm may need to travel 10 minutes by car each day.
"If a young person isn't 18 yet, getting to work poses problems and lowering the driving age could be a way to alleviate this."
Apprentices who need their car for work purposes are already entitled to a 50 per cent discount on their registration in Victoria.
But Labor wants to fully waive the annual fee, worth up to $865 a year, at a cost of $9.7 million.
"It's a practical way in which we can make sure that there's hundreds and hundreds of dollars in their pocket," Mr Andrews said
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
