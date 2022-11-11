The smiles from ear to ear is an indication that this lucky group of students feel like they are on top of the world.
And in a way they are - literally and figuratively, according to Riding for the Warrnambool Riding for the Disabled (RDA) president Michael McCluskey.
The bus from Merri River School has arrived at RDA's Illowa complex and as the students disembark there is no dragging of feet.
This is their favourite time of the week.
Last week, a group of 11 eager students lined up for their turn to ride one of the RDA's five horses.
Excitement fills the air and it's not just the students who have been counting the hours until the group's arrival.
The students have been attending the RDA's High View Horse Complex every week.
Merri River School teacher Suzan Finnigan said the students loved their weekly horse riding sessions.
"It gives them a sense of achievement," Mrs Finnigan said.
"It gives them a sense of independence and a sense of pride."
Mrs Finnigan said she loved watching the smiling faces each week.
"They love it and it gives them something to focus on other than their school work," she said.
"This is their last session, so they are really excited to be here one last time before the end of school."
Mrs Finnigan said it also taught them the importance of respecting animals.
She said the RDA's volunteers were incredibly patient with the students.
"They're amazing - their patience and resilience is really impressive."
The weekly horse riding sessions, along with the supportive environment at the Merri River School, have Christy Bartlett-Orwin thanking her lucky stars she moved to Warrnambool six months ago.
Her son Reign Loughlin, 6, has made leaps and bounds in his development since their arrival, Miss Bartlett-Orwin said.
"Reign is non-verbal and he has autism," Miss Bartlett-Orwin said.
"He's been coming here (to the RDA) for probably two terms."
Miss Bartlett-Orwin said her son loved horses.
"He shows an absolute passion for the horses and he gets very cuddly with them," she said.
"He just wants to cuddle them every time he's here."
Miss Bartlett-Orwin said Reign's teachers said he knew where they were going each Wednesday morning on the bus.
"When they arrive he starts saying 'aww' and cuddling all the teachers."
Miss Bartlett-Orwin, who rode horses as a child, said she was chuffed to learn from RDA volunteers that her son was a talented rider.
She admits she tears up every time she sees him riding one of the horses.
"He's so calm when he's riding," she said.
"I think it's amazing what the RDA are doing for the community.
"I tear up every time I see him up there on the horse."
Mr McCluskey said the RDA was lucky to have about 20 volunteers.
"We're pretty lucky," he said.
"Some organisations are struggling for volunteers and while we're always looking for more, we're pretty lucky."
Mr McCluskey, a veterinarian, said he had witnessed the formation of many friendships between students and the horses.
He said the horses had a way of calming their rider and making them feel safe.
"Another thing I find is that when the kids are up on the horse and the adults are down here, they feel a sense of empowerment," Mr McCluskey said.
"They sort of have a feeling of 'I'm not a little person in a big person's world'."
Mr McCluskey said the RDA had hosted sessions for the Merri River School for 30 weeks in 2022.
In addition to that, students from Hawkesdale P-12 and St Pius Primary School have participated in eight-week classes.
Mr McCluskey said he believed the sessions were just as rewarding for the volunteers as the students.
"In some respects the volunteers get as much out of it as the riders," he said.
"They witness the development of the riders over the weeks."
The RDA was formed about 20 years ago and has been at its Illowa site for over a decade.
Warrnambool's Norm Halliwell, a former president, has been involved for 15 years.
He saw an advertisement looking for volunteers after retiring from farming.
Mr Halliwell, who had worked on a station with horses, decided to head down to Thunder Point, the RDA's former home, for a look.
These days he looks forward to the sessions every week.
"I wouldn't miss it," Mr Halliwell said.
He said it was amazing to see the children's excitement when they are riding the RDA's horses.
"There's times when I've had to lift them on, but once they get on, their faces light up," Mr Halliwell said.
He said the facility was perfect - as the sessions were able to be held year-round.
"This facility is magnificent," Mr Halliwell said.
"It would be a pity if we ever lost it."
Mr Halliwell said he was delighted at how the RDA had grown in recent years.
"We struggled when I first started - we only had half a dozen volunteers," he said.
"We were really struggling but now the support we get is magnificent."
The RDA volunteers have new fleece jumpers thanks to a grant from the South West Community Foundation.
The foundation provided a $900 grant.
Mr McCluskey said the RDA was incredibly grateful to the foundation for the grant.
It's not the first time the foundation has supported it.
One of the RDA's horses - Daphne - was purchased thanks to a grant from the South West Community Foundation.
Beau Place, 8, is another student who looks forward to the weekly sessions.
He couldn't wait to return to the arena after he was injured in a horror car crash in July.
Beau, who has an intellectual disability and autism, suffered multiple fractures, nerve damage to his right eye and a severe brain injury.
He was delighted to be allowed to return to the sessions and watch from the sidelines recently.
Beau was happily watching on as his classmates took part on Wednesday.
His mother Annita Place said Beau looked forward to being able to get back on the horses.
"Beau hasn't been cleared to be back on the horses yet. He watches his peers and enjoys the social interaction," she said.
"When I did see Beau riding, I was pleasantly surprised to see how cooperative he was. Following instructions and staying on task is a frequent challenge for him."
Riding for the Disabled Association Australia was formed in 1964 by Peter and June McIntyre, who held classes for riders with disabilities in Kenmore, Queensland.
Classes in Victoria began in 1971.
