The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Weekly Riding for the Disabled horse riding sessions at Illowa bringing joy to young and old

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 18 2022 - 12:20pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Place, 8, enjoys himself at the Riding for the Disabled arena in Illowa. Picture by Anthony Brady

The smiles from ear to ear is an indication that this lucky group of students feel like they are on top of the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.