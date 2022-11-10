If you'd like your event to feature in the weekly What's On email lillian.altman@warrnamboolstandard.com.au or warrnamboolstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au by 3pm on Wednesday the week of the event. Please include the name, location and time.
FILM: Great Ocean Love carpark cinema and climate conversations, Port Campbell Arts Space, from 6pm and Noodledoof Brewing Co. on Sunday, from 7pm.
MUSIC: Billy Wood, Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, 8pm-11pm. Bon Jovi tribute show, Rafferty's Tavern, from 7.30pm.
THEATRE: Port Fairy Theatre Group Page to stage short plays November season, Lecture Hall, Friday and Saturday from 7.30pm and Saturday and Sunday from 2pm.
SHOWS: Kings of the Blues: BB, Freddie and Albert King tribute show, Lighthouse Theatre, 8pm-1pm. Jude Perl comedy musical Participation Award, Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, 7.30pm-8.30pm.
SERVICES: Remembrance Day, Warrnambool RSL, from 10.30am. Camperdown, Soldiers Memorial, from 10.30am. Dennington, from 2pm. Plaque unveiling and poppy planting at Woolsthorpe Memorial Park, from 11am. Railway Place, Port Fairy, from 10.45am.
ART: The Foyer Gallery opening, Brauer College, 6pm-8pm.
FUNDRAISER: Australian Red Cross pop-up craft and gift shop, Wangoom Hall, Saturday 1-4pm, Sunday 10-3pm.
MUSIC: Pyper and Dylan, Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, 8pm-11pm.
ART: Factory Arts Warrnambool artist showcase, Flaxman Street driveway, Fletcher Jones, 4pm-6pm.
SHOWS: Mama Kin Spender, Find Your Voice Collective and The Zoo Community Choir Sound of Your Town, Lighthouse Theatre, 2pm-4pm and 7.30pm-9.30pm. A store of Memories, stories and music from Ecklin South, Terang Civic Theatre, from 7pm.
FLOWERS: Mortlake Rose Show, Soldiers Memorial Hall, 12.30pm-3.30pm and Sunday 10am-2pm.
FUNDRAISER: Run or Ride for Ronnie, Lake Pertobe, from 11am.
MARKET: Port Fairy Community Market, Railway Place, from 9am.
FETES: Dennington's Day Out, St John's Parish Primary School, 10am-3pm. Anglican Parish of Warrnambool Christ Church, 11am-2pm.
MUSIC: Eastbound Buzz, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. Gabby Steel, Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, 2pm-5pm. Owen Ellemor and Bree Kavanagh, Black Swan, Dean Saunders, Commercial Hotel Terang, from 2pm.
MARKET: Market Square Mortlake, 9am-1pm.
LAUNCH: Dance-O-Mat, Tea Tree Lake, Mortlake, 10am-1pm.
FUNDRAISER: Trivia for Warrnambool Storytelling Festival, Warrnambool RSL, from 4pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
