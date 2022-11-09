Until recently, piloting a sprintcar seemed like a pipe dream for Angus Hollis.
The Portland native usually races formula 500s but thanks to Allansford driver Tim Van Ginneken, will make his sprintcar debut on Saturday at his home track.
Hollis will race Van Ginneken's car at Heathmere's Southern 500 Speedway in the 360 Allstars Sprintcars event.
It's something that I've never felt that we could probably do ourselves but when Tim rang it was an opportunity that I couldn't really turn down.- Angus Hollis
Van Ginneken - who is recovering from a five-month battle with cancer - offered Hollis the opportunity and he couldn't be more grateful.
"It's something that I've never felt that we could probably do ourselves but when Tim rang it was an opportunity that I couldn't really turn down," Hollis said.
"I thought we'll just do it."
The youngster admitted he was "rather nervous but keen" ahead of Saturday and wasn't setting any outlandish expectations.
"There's no goal to say that you want to get top five, I'd just be happy to finish and have a straight car and do some learning," he said.
"That's probably the main thing, there's a big learning curve really.
"I think I've got the right people with Tim and Simon (Van Ginneken) working on the car and knowing what to do. They're all over it."
Before racing formula 500s, Hollis spent four years driving junior sedans, with national and Tasmanian title wins highlights.
He has been racing formula 500s for four or five seasons now and secured a win in the speedway series two years ago.
"They're a very competitive class," he said.
"The speedway series is one of the biggest series in Australia really."
Post sprintcar debut, Hollis intends to keep racing his formula 500, providing he can attract sponsorships.
"On the sprintcar side of it I'll try and do as many as we can with that.
"It's all pending sponsorship and stuff like that," he said.
Saturday's event is the Southern 500 Speedway's first event of the season.
Allansford's Premier Speedway will open its season on November 19, with the Victorian Sprintcar Title and Jack Willsher Cup for Formula 500s.
Van Ginneken told The Standard last week he was looking at racing in the event.
"See what happens. If not I'll try and get to Premier on the 17th of December (Max's Race) I reckon," he said.
"And if I feel all right I'll try and do those couple of 410 ones in January and if not we'll get Angus Hollis to have a skid.
"See how next weekend goes, I still want to get right into it from January onwards."
