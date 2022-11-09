WARRNAMBOOL'S inaugural annual Tracks music festival is finally going ahead this summer after four attempts and two years of lockdowns.
Organiser and Laneway Bar proprietor Patrick O'Brien will run the one-day event at Warrnambool Railway Station car park on January 14.
The festival was all ready to run in January 2022, but was cancelled just weeks out from the day.
"It's our fourth attempt to run it so I've got my fingers crossed we get it running this year," Mr O'Brien said.
"I'm 95 per cent excited and keen to go and the other five per cent is only going to be happy once it's done at 11pm on the night as we've been let down so many times beyond our control.
"I'll be waiting to have a drink to celebrate at 11pm once we know we've got it sorted."
IN OTHER NEWS
The line-up is led by four headline acts Hidden Spheres, a music producer and DJ Based in Manchester in the United Kingdom, and Australian acts Francis Inferno Orchestra, Harvey Sutherland and Late Nite Tuff Guy.
They will be joined by a mix of south-west and Melbourne acts Carly Davidson, Elke A, Mothafunk, Raglan DJs and Tids.
"The whole event is exciting, mostly to have acts from outside of Warrnambool coming to the city to showcase their talent and skills," Mr O'Brien said.
"I think it's something people are crying out for and myself and others are trying to fix that."
Mr O'Brien said the festival will run at the westerly end of the station's car park below the sandstone wall.
"On a beautiful day the sunset on that sandstone wall is a great feature," he said.
Mr O'Brien is pleading with people to support live music events in the region.
"We're still working together as an industry that is just chugging along," he said.
"We've seen about six venues close in the past six years that focus on music or live music.
"We as a community need to make sure we keep investing in our live music scene to keep it going."
Pre-sale tickets for Tracks are available here from 4pm on Wednesday, with general sale going online at 4pm on Thursday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.