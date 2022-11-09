The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Tracks music festival will run at the Warrnambool Railway Station car park on January 14, 2023

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated November 9 2022 - 7:03pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laneway Bar proprietor Patrick O'Brien's Tracks inaugural Tracks music festival is running at a section of the Warrnambool Railway Station car park on January 14, 2023.

WARRNAMBOOL'S inaugural annual Tracks music festival is finally going ahead this summer after four attempts and two years of lockdowns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.