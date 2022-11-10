Dream of owning a home out of reach for growing number of south-west residents

A Coalition promise to cut stamp duty for all first home buyers is unlikely to make the dream of owning a home more achievable to south-west residents, according to Cassandra Prigg.
The former youth advocate, who has previously put her hand up to join Warrnambool City Council, said she was concerned a growing number of people would never own a home.
"I'm not convinced removing stamp duty is going to bring that dream within reach for people who otherwise couldn't afford to buy," she said.
Ms Prigg said she believed the state and federal governments needed to invest heavily in social housing to take pressure off the rental market
"I also think the current Victorian government's shared equity scheme for home buyers is a step in the right direction," she said.
Opposition leader Matthew Guy revealed this week about 7000 families would be granted a fee exemption for property purchases up to $1 million for one year under the Coalition plan to scrap stamp duty for first home buyers.
The Labor government already offers zero stamp duty for first-home buyers on properties that are $600,000 or less. However a reduced stamp duty fee is charged as the cost of the home increases to $750,000.
"One of the barriers for younger people particularly to get into the homeowner market as first-home buyers is of course stamp duty," Mr Guy told reporters on Sunday.
"So we want to make that easier. We want to help with younger people getting into the housing market and of course provide a bit of a stimulus to the market that is certainly starting to suffer with the way the economy is going, in the way interest rates are looking."
Opposition housing spokesman Richard Riordan said by cutting stamp duty, first-home buyers would save up to $55,000, which they can use to put towards their deposit.
