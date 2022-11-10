The Standard
Dream of owning a home out of reach for growing number of south-west residents

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 10 2022 - 1:41pm, first published 12:00pm
Former youth advocate Cassandra Prigg says dream of owning a home is getting further out of reach for some people.

A Coalition promise to cut stamp duty for all first home buyers is unlikely to make the dream of owning a home more achievable to south-west residents, according to Cassandra Prigg.

