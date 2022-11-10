Brandt is the new sponsor of Warrnambool's Grand Annual Steeplechase.
The Warrnambool Racing Club has clinched a three-year-deal with the leading machinery company, announcing the sponsorship during a launch at the racecourse this morning.
Brandt is a supplier of John Deere and has branches in Terang, Hamilton and Colac.
The development comes after Lyndoch Living ceased its sponsorship in August, stating it would instead shift its focus to staff and resident wellbeing.
WRC chief executive officer Tom O'Connor said it was an exciting time for the club.
"The Grand Annual Steeplechase is obviously a major drawcard for the carnival so to secure Brandt and accordingly John Deere is a big thing for the club," he said.
"Along with our other major partners, the support of businesses like Brandt means we can invest in the carnival to make 2023 one of the biggest yet."
Marketing and sponsorships manager Luke Aggett said the two parties had a long history.
"We're rapt to have Brandt come on board as our new Grand Annual partner and look forward to working with them for years to come," he said.
"Their class-leading outdoor machinery aligns naturally with the work that goes into maintaining the racecourse and we see significant upside for both parties.
"The history of both John Deere - which was founded in 1837 - along with the Grand Annual Steeplechase - which is more than 150 years old - only adds to the sentiment around the prestige of our event.
"The club celebrates its 150th year of formation in 2023, along with the 150th anniversary of the Warrnambool Cup, so there's plenty for racegoers to be excited about."
Brandt branch manager Martin Hall said it was a logical partnership.
"We're really excited and it's a great opportunity for our business and for the company, it's a sponsorship that really resonates with our customers," he said.
"The May Racing Carnival is a great time of the year and it's a good opportunity to show off our brand, to show off what we're selling and to bring our customers along to a fantastic event. Moving forward, it's about recognition in the wider community and letting them know who we are and what we do."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.