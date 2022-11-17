A victim-survivor of family violence says she doesn't feel protected from her perpetrator despite an intervention order lasting 60 years.
The south-west woman, who wished to remain anonymous, met her former partner 26 years ago in Melbourne at a time when she was struggling with homelessness.
She said the man was street-wise and she thought he would protect her.
She was wrong.
"Right from the beginning there was a clip here, an abusive tirade there," she said.
After their first child was born, the abuse further escalated and the victim-survivor feared her death was imminent.
She recalled repeatedly being dragged up four flights of stairs by the man, who professed to love her yet held a knife to her throat.
"The screams of my children will ring in my ears forever," she said.
"He set fires in all our rooms and lounge room while we slept, he has terrorised us for hours and days not letting us leave, threatening to hurt my family if I did."
In October 2005 an intervention was put in place with an expiry date of 60 years.
The victim-survivor said despite the order likely lasting until she dies, she felt far from safe.
The man has breached the order 1409 times, she said.
She said the breaches ranged from prohibited phone calls to attending her home or work.
In July the man pleaded guilty to the persistent breach of an intervention order in Warrnambool Magistrates Court and was placed on an adjourned undertaking to be of good behaviour.
The victim-survivor said there were thousands of other incidents left unreported - threatening messages sent via her child or phone calls at all times of the night reminder her "he hasn't forgotten about me".
"He always promised I would die when he did and he has continually reminded me of this for the past 26 years," she said.
"I don't sleep, I don't eat and I can't have my security up in this rental.
"I'm living in a prison of fear."
The woman said she had lived all over Victoria, constantly moving and changing her phone number in order to avoid the abuse.
The screams of my children will ring in my ears forever.- Victim-survivor
"It doesn't work," she said.
"It just costs me a fortune."
On Wednesday NSW became the first jurisdiction to create a stand-alone offence for coercive control.
The new law will make it an offence to carry out repeated abusive behaviours to a current or former intimate partner with the intent to coerce or control, and will carry a sentence of up to seven years in jail.
It's something that was considered during Victoria's Royal Commission in 2016 but the state government decided against it, despite recognising coercive control increased the likelihood of victims being killed or seriously injured.
The victim-survivor said she hoped Victoria would follow NSW's lead.
"There's a hell of a lot of ways to control a person and I think introducing a law like that is a good idea, as well as following through with appropriate sentencing," she said.
No To Violence (NTV) Acting CEO Joanne Yates said non-violent and controlling aspects of a relationships were previously "almost not covered" by any criminal law statute in the country.
She said coercive control was noted in Victoria's Family Violence Protection Act but it wasn't a standalone offence.
That means it's sometimes harder to be picked up by front-line police who attend a single incident, Ms Yates said.
She said there were a lot of common themes and experiences relating to family violence but the context was almost unique to every single relationship.
"Men may use the same tactics and tools to control their partner but the way they do that is to pick out aspects of their partner's life history, working circumstances, family relationships, and tailor what they do to her," she said.
"The behaviour is really complex and nuanced and makes intervention orders really challenging in some instances."
Ms Yates said policy framework, and criminal and court responses, only dealt with general experiences, "not really specific ones".
"So when someone says there was an intervention order in place and it was just a piece of paper, it's absolutely relevant to their experience," she said.
"The difficulties with intervention orders is it really depends on who makes it, when it is made and the categories of offences that can be included."
Conditions can range from not committing family violence, to no-contact orders and ones that exclude a perpetrator from the family home or work place.
Ms Yates said once in place, police conduct checks to ensure offenders are complying with the orders, as well as regular rounds to keep an eye on those registered as high risk offenders.
Victoria Police are trained to recognise coercive control and a specific coercive control question is answered as part of a risk assessment process.
Ms Yates said the strength in intervention orders came from that policing.
As well as legislation.
Ms Yates said there was an opportunity for law reform in Victoria to see controlling behaviours included in the criminal justice system.
She said an extension to include "the full experience of domestic violence" would help make men more accountable for their behaviour.
"I think there's a good look at what's happening for national principals at Commonwealth level," Ms Yates said. "NSW is just about to pass their own stand-alone offence of coercive control and once that starts, other states will probably give it a firmer nod."
A state government spokeswoman did not confirm if Victoria would follow NSW in introducing specific offences.
"We recognise there is a diversity of views on any legislative change. Extensive consultation would be a key part of any further reform," she said.
"The Victorian Family Violence Protection Act includes coercive behaviour in its definition of family violence, meaning that coercive control can constitute a criminal offence in Victoria.
"We will always consider further ways to end family violence - and we will continue to listen to advice from the experts and keep victims survivor voices at the heart of this work."
And while organisations like NTV continue to call for law reform, the responsibility is "absolutely" on the perpetrator, Ms Yates said.
"If a breach occurs, they've made a very particular choice to ignore that order."
NTV has played a key role in helping governments establish Men's Behaviour Change Programs, a predominately group-based service focusing on working with men to recognise their violent behaviour and develop strategies to stop it.
Ms Yates said the program ran for 20 weeks and was either court ordered or self-referred.
"It's about men individually questioning themselves but also each other," she said.
She said family safe contact was also funded in most states where voluntary case management and counselling was offered to partners of those who participate.
Ms Yates agreed there were often lengthy wait lists for the program, particularly in regional and rural areas.
"The training of staff and the funding of programs is just not what it should be," she said.
"Staff shortages are everywhere, especially since COVID, so that contributes to the wait lists, as well as the program going from an eight or 14-week program to a 20-week program."
Ms Yates said the shorter time frames were "just not sufficient enough to deeply engage".
"So a 20-week program ties up facilitators working with the same group of men, it's not a bad thing but resourcing needs to be funnelled into the system to enable it to be extended, especially to regional and rural areas of all states," she said.
If you are impacted by family violence, call 1800RESPECT.
Emma House is a Warrnambool-based not-for-profit service and can be contacted through 1800 EMMADV.
Advice and counselling for men concerned about their use of family violence: Men's Referral Service, 1300 766 491.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.