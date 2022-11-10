ENTRY to this year's Koroit Show is free for everyone to attend.
It is being run at Koroit Showgrounds on Saturday with the judging beginning at 9am and the final event for the day, dog jumping, running from 2pm.
The show's secretary-treasurer Julie Houlihan said when the state government announced free entry for children under 14 in August, the committee decided to let everyone in for free. The show did not run over the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"We thought as a thank you to all our supporters and sponsors over the lockdown that we'd just open the gates up for free for everybody," Mrs Houlihan said.
"It's a great community event to get everyone back out and COVID-normal as such."
President Karen Jackson is the agricultural society's first female president in the show's more than 140 years history.
"We've got all of our free entertainment, live music, face painting, Fun Farm 2 U - an animal nursery, giant games, a ute show and shine, Mr M. Adventures musical entertainment, show personalities competition and dog jumping," she said. "We also have side shows and rides for all ages and food stalls."
Ms Jackson said the pavilion entries were on par with previous years.
"We've had good sheep and livestock entries," she said.
The entries closed on Thursday.
A working bee was held at the site last weekend with preparations to set up the show underway from Wednesday night.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
