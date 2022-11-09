Allansford's Roslyn Thomson will be remembered for her generosity and artistic flair.
Mrs Thomson, 79, died peacefully at her home on October 31.
Her close friend Bev Byron remembers her generous spirit was alive and well the last time she saw her.
Mrs Byron visited her friend shortly before she died and was touched by the gift she received when she left.
Mrs Thomson cut off a piece off one of her beloved orchids, which now has pride of place in Mrs Byron's home.
"She was a very giving person and she had the most beautiful native garden," Mrs Byron said.
Mrs Thomson is survived by her husband Jimmy, sons Bruce and Andrew, daughter-in-law Natalie and her beloved grandchildren.
She was a member of the Allansford Country Women's Association and the Warrnambool Floral Art Club.
Her flower arrangements featured at events across the south-west, including weddings and she was tasked with creating the floral decorations at an international Associated Country Women of the World conference in Melbourne.
Her vibrant blooms were also regularly gifted to the Allansford Hotel and Mrs Thomson was known for her delicious home-made preserves.
"Roslyn was an extremely artistic lady and we will all miss her beautiful flower arrangements that greeted us as you entered the hotel and her delicious array of pickles, jams and chutneys," the McLean family from the Allansford Hotel wrote in a touching tribute.
Mrs Thomson (nee Hammond) grew up on a Terang farm with her siblings Ian, Marion, Robert and Gavin.
She met her future husband James - who is known to everyone as Jimmy - at a young farmer's event.
The couple was married for almost 60 years.
They were partners not only in marriage, but in every aspect of their life.
The couple was successful in their ventures into greyhound breeding, managing big stations and exporting cattle.
Her son Andrew has fond memories of family trips to Adelaide.
"The car was always filled with music - lots of Scottish music and family favourites like She'll be Coming Round the Mountain," Andrew said.
He recalled the passion his mother had for ensuring her marmalades were "just right".
"It started off with strawberry and plum jams and tomato sauces, but Ros soon became a marmalade expert," Andrew said.
"The cutting of the ingredients, the triple cooking - it's an art form - and the pressure of the CWA state championships loomed large every year.
"There was the annual tasting in the weeks leading up to the titles - it was brutal."
Andrew said he was reminded his criticism was a bit tough at times, but he knew his mother respected his honesty.
"If I said her marmalade was her best ever, her smile lit up the room, she knew she was on track for more success," he said.
Andrew said his mother was artistic and had drive and passion.
"She was enormously proud of her life, her partnership with James and their almost 60 years of being together 24/7," he said.
"She was a free thinker and she made us all a little more tolerant of those who are a bit different - and we will always love her."
Mrs Thomson was laid to rest on Wednesday afternoon at a service attended by family and friends.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
