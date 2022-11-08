Emergency services at scene of two-car crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car crash in Warrnambool on Wednesday morning.
Warrnambool police Sergeant David Corr said the two vehicles collided shortly before 8am at the corner of Hyland Street and Aitkins Road.
He said no occupants were trapped and were believed to have suffered minor injuries.
He said both vehicles would be towed from the scene and an ambulance was en route.
Warrnambool police uniform and highway patrol units are attending.
It comes after a similar crash on July 8 when two vehicles collided in wet conditions, leaving one woman hospitalised.
On that occasion a driver failed to give and collided with another vehicle going westbound along Aitkins Road.
The cause of Wednesday's crash will be investigated.
More to come.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.