Labor's latest candidate for the upper house is finishing a flood clean of her south-west home when she dials in to talk about her state political tilt.
Climate change is one of the top agenda items for Kolora resident Megan Bridger-Darling who will be third on the Labor Party's ticket for the Victorian Legislative Council's Western Victoria Region in the November election.
The 41-year-old will be standing alongside former Warrnambool city mayor Jacinta Ermacora, who leads the party ticket, and state Higher Education, Training and Skills, and Agriculture Minister Gayle Tierney.
Born and raised in Killarney, Ms Bridger-Darling said she wanted to be an important voice for issues which had harsher effects on those in regions than the cities like climate change, health and roads.
"I've seen the impact that not having a regional voice (in parliament) can have on a community," she said.
"You're forgotten, you get overlooked, you get taken for granted.
"I want to help bring a level of justice and equality to conversations around decisions that affect us."
The former inner-west Melbourne council of Maribyrnong deputy mayor said the Labor Party's long history of supporting "hard workers" influenced her decision to run for them.
"I believe in workers rights, and equality, and quotas," she said.
"I come from a long line hard-working Australians... and the party best represents what I believe and the society I want to live in, and allows me to make a contribution that I'm proud of."
Ms Bridger-Darling said she thought the upper house was just as important as the lower house in terms of shaping legislation.
"There's not much that goes through government without needing the consensus and agreement (of the upper house)," she said.
"It's a lot more of an equitable chamber - there are five members of Western Metro and five members of Western Region.
"It's a greater say in the decisions that come through."
She said she hoped her experiences travelling throughout Western Victoria and her conversations with its voters had given her a deep understanding of the electorate.
"I'm not just tied to one little pocket of the state," she said.
"While all politics is local, and everyone has got different priorities and concerns, it's incredible to see the similar themes that emerge.
"Everyone's worried about jobs, everyone's worried about roads, climate change."
