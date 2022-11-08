The Standard

South-west export Emma Kearney named in All-Australian squad, aiming for seventh straight selection

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated November 8 2022 - 2:24pm, first published 2:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamilton export Emma Kearney could be in line for an incredible seventh straight All-Australian jumper. Picture by Getty Images

Hamilton export Emma Kearney is in line for an extraordinary seventh AFLW All-Australian appearance after being named in the initial squad of 42 for season seven.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.