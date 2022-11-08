Hamilton export Emma Kearney is in line for an extraordinary seventh AFLW All-Australian appearance after being named in the initial squad of 42 for season seven.
The North Melbourne skipper has featured in every single All-Australian team since the inception of the competition in 2017 and if selected would remain the only player to achieve the feat.
The 33-year-old, who was raised in Hamilton and attended Monivae College, enjoyed another year of exceptional consistency for the Kangaroos in her nine matches, averaging 16.3 disposals, 3.2 tackles, 3.9 rebounds and over 300 metres gained off a half-back flank.
In season six, the former Western Bulldog was named captain in the AFLW All-Australian team and will be in the running for the title again.
The final team of 21 players will be named at the W Awards on November 21.
But the champion Kangaroo remains firmly focused on the task at hand with her team set to take on Richmond this Saturday at Punt Road in the AFLW semi final after narrowly scrapping over the line against Geelong in week one of the finals by two points.
After coming back from a minor knee injury against the Cats, she took the game clinching mark in the back pocket to seal the win.
She told North Media she had pulled up well after the thrilling victory.
"The body is feeling really good, I'll freshen up this week and be ready and raring to go to take on the Tigers," she said.
