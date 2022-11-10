A much-loved south-west business is closing after 25 years of operation.
Rundell's Mahogany Trail Rides owner Sandra Wilson announced the business would be shutting down, with no more bookings being taken after November 20.
Ms Wilson thanked the community, which had supported her over the years.
The riding school was opened in 2007 by Brian Rundell, who also ran a successful operation in Portland.
Ms Wilson began volunteering at the Portland school at age 14 and began leasing the Warrnambool operation in 2006.
"I purchased it in 2008 after leasing it in 2006," Ms Wilson said.
"I've met so many wonderful people from all backgrounds here in Australia and from around the world.
"I've worked alongside government organisations, First Nations Peoples, psychologists, mental health professionals and the Riding for the Disabled association.
"We've had school groups, Scouts and Guides. marriage proposals, hen's parties and birthday parties.
"My staff over the years have just been such incredible and wonderful people."
Ms Wilson said she had been delighted to share the joy of being near horses with people over the years.
"Horses are incredible animals, with an important role to play in well-being, self confidence and regulating emotions," she said.
"I've watched people grow and learn, overcome fears and self-esteem issues and mature into people I greatly respect."
Ms Wilson said the beach access to the Belfast Reserve had allowed the business to offer majestic rides that clients and staff would never forget.
"The landscape is unique and beautiful and I've loved sharing it," she said.
"The Rooney family have allowed the riding school to operate from their property. They have been fantastic to work with and have given me a lot of support and friendship over the years."
Ms Wilson said closing the business was a tough decision to make.
"While I'm sad it can no longer continue and I'd rather see it go on with another owner, unfortunately that's not possible," she said.
"For me its been a cosmic journey and one I'll treasure forever.
"I'm ending on a good note and looking forward to seeing where my career takes me."
Ms Wilson said she was grateful to each and every client who had supported the business over the years.
"Most of the horses have gone to loving homes and will continue to educate and bring many years of joy to their new owners," she said.
"It's been a real privilege to be in my position - the riding school gave me so much more than just working with horses to make a living."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
