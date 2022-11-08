MARINA Milich is ending the school year as the principal of Warrnambool East Primary School, bringing to the role more than 20 years in education.
"The first two words that come to my mind are warm and welcoming," Ms Milich said.
"The stand out for me is for such a big school it's starting to feel smaller now I'm getting to know the students, the staff and the parents."
Enrolments at the school for 2023 sits at between 490 and 510 students.
Ms Milich replaces Michelle Bickley-Miller, who retired in September.
Ms Milich has 22 years' experience of teaching which includes a stint as principal at Koroit and District Primary School for nearly six years.
She said while it was hard to leave the Koroit school, it was Warrnambool East PS' reputation for being progressive and innovative that drew her in.
"It came down to wanting to be a part of that and working out how I can add value to the already profound processes and programs in place," Ms Milich said.
It comes after two terms as acting principal.
I think we're in a position where the whole school community is ready to continue flourishing.- Marina Milich
"This year we've focussed on re-engaging our staff, students and families back into the flow of school life after the two years we've had (of home schooling and lockdowns)," she said.
"I think we're in a position where the whole school community is ready to continue flourishing."
Ms Milich has focused on everybody's learning and wellbeing and strengthening the schools connections with its families.
Looking forward, she has introduced an inaugural annual forum to celebrate the school and get feedback from its community, which will be held later this month. "It's about strengthening the student and parents' voices," she said. Ms Milich is also the Great South West Government Schools network chair which entails coordinating the focus areas of the 31 school principals in the Warrnambool, Moyne and Corangamite shires.
Originally from Geelong, she began her teaching career at Northern Bay College in 2000.
Her family moved to the south-west almost 10 years ago when her husband, Hayden, was the principal at Dartmoor - he now works for the Victorian education department.
Ms Milich was also acting principal at Merino Consolidated School.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
