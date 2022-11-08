A Warrnambool man who torched his friend's home, killing a pet dog and destroying family heirlooms, has been jailed for seven years.
Adam Parker, 43, was previously found guilty of arson, reckless conduct endangering life and common law assault.
On Tuesday he was sentenced to seven years' jail.
He must serve a non-parole period of five years and has already served 381 days in custody on remand.
The man attended a property in Warrnambool's Raingill Avenue after a New Year's Eve wedding in 2020 and kept drinking with a group of guests.
An argument occurred and Parker assaulted the female occupant of the property, as well as a male acquaintance.
He was later overheard saying he'd "burn the f**king house down".
The house then went up in flames.
Forensic examination revealed there were two ignition points - one in the hallway and another in the bedroom.
The victim lost her Jack Russell dog as well as items belonging to her recently deceased mother.
The dog likely died from smoke inhalation.
The damage bill to the government-owned property was $108,000.
Judge Anne Hassan said it was a significant amount of public money, out of a budge of a service that provides public housing to low income and disadvantaged people.
She said Parker's offending was thoughtless and dangerous and there was no explanation other than he was intoxicated and acting irrationally.
Referring to a statement written by the victim, Judge Hassan said the victim was devastated by the loss of her home and most of her possessions.
"She struggled to afford to buy new household goods furniture and clothing," she said.
"Her new house doesn't feel like home and described feeling unsettled."
Judge Hassan said Parker was the victim's friend and she had helped him in the past when he was struggling.
"She is angry with you and cannot forgive you," she said.
Judge Hassan said it was fortunate no one was killed in the fire.
Parker has a lengthy criminal history that involves eight stints in jail over an 11-year period.
His lawyer Rohan Barton said the man had spent about four-and-half of those years in the community.
Parker hopes to move to Shepparton upon his release from jail.
