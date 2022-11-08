The Standard
Warrnambool arsonist jailed over Raingill Avenue house fire

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated November 8 2022 - 3:41pm, first published 11:34am
A Warrnambool man has been jailed after he intentionally torched a Raingill Avenue home in 2020. This is a file photo.

A Warrnambool man who torched his friend's home, killing a pet dog and destroying family heirlooms, has been jailed for seven years.

