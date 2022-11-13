People who exited the hospitality industry during the COVID-19 pandemic may be slowly returning.
Warrnambool RSL's new general manager Andrea Lawson said she was pleasantly surprised to receive more than a handful of applications when she advertised a number of casual positions this week.
"I was quite pleased," Ms Lawson said.
"I wasn't expecting it but I think some people may be returning to the industry."
Ms Lawson said she believed employers had to "think outside the square" when recruiting.
She said she believed people may be searching for a better work/life balance than they had before.
"You might not get a full-time employee but you might get three people who want to share the job.
"Times have changed."
Ms Lawson said she was pleased to receive a high number of applications, with the bistro becoming busier in recent weeks.
She has been in the role a little over a month and is excited to introduce some new initiatives.
Ms Lawson said live music would feature on Saturday nights for Christmas parties in December.
In January there will be live entertainment and crayfish raffles on a Friday night.
Ms Lawson said it was more important than ever for people to have a "safe place" to be able to catch up with their mates.
"Mateship lives here - that's our common thread that connects the Warrnambool RSL with our community" Ms Lawson said.
While the Warrnambool RSL has been lucky enough to secure new staff, there are still a number of venues advertising roles.
Lady Bay Resort is advertising for a chef, while Bojangles Restaurant is still on the hunt for new staff.
Owner Simon Mugavin previously told The Standard he was struggling to find new staff.
"So, like everyone else were looking for wait staff at Bojangles for the upcoming summer," Bojangles Restaurant shared in a Facebook post this week.
"We're keen on young or old people as diversity's the key to a great team. If you can only do one day a week even we want to hear from you.'
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
