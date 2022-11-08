DENNINGTON'S Day Out is once again heading outdoors with the whole community after students and staff spent the past two years celebrating indoors without their families.
More than 3000 people are expected to pack out St John's Primary School at the event's 10th anniversary on Sunday. The money raised goes to the Dennington football and cricket clubs.
The school's deputy principal Damien Webster said it was exciting to welcome back the community after two years of COVID-19 restrictions meant the public could not attend.
During that time, the teachers 're-imagined' the event organising activities for students to have a day in.
"We're predicting lots of people will come and we're hoping the weather will be great," he said.
Mr Webster said the stalls, rides and activities were run by teachers. "We like it to be a day where parents get to spend time with their children," he said.
Warrnambool's Luds Mjeda, performing as Mr. M Adventures, will release his new album, Board Games, on the day.
"It's music for all generations, I don't compare to The Wiggles or The Mik Maks - I do different family entertainment," he said.
Other things on offer on the day are face painting, food vans, a mobile zoo, magician and your chance to win big in the major raffles.
Entry is free but unlimited and single ride passes must be purchased.
It runs from 10am-3pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
