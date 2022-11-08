KYLIE Auldist is bringing her powerful vocals to Princetown for a boutique music festival.
The musician features on a song racking up more than 1.5 billion streams worldwide and she will perform to crowds at the Loch Hart Music Festival on November 18-20.
Festival director Jayden Bath said she was one of the highlights of this year's program.
There are more than 25 music acts, five comedians, storytellers and guest speakers at the event.
"Kylie Auldist is a genuine superstar," Mr Bath said.
"A lot of people don't realise how big she is because she performs in other groups."
The vocalist is part of The Bamboos and Cookin' on 3 Burners.
"She sings the Cookin' on 3 Burners song This Girl which has more than 1.5 billion streams worldwide," Mr Bath said.
"(And) Harvey Sutherland's the biggest artist we have so it's hard to go past him.
"One artist that will resonate with people from Warrnambool is Peter Bibby.
"He's cool as hell and we've wanted him every year we've run the festival."
Mr Bath said with the south-west being hit by torrential rain over the past month, the weather was being monitored closely.
"We're definitely not immune but at this stage we've had a few good weather days in a row and it's really dried it up," he said.
"We're confident the festival site will hold up."
Mr Bath said what made the festival unique was the "culmination of everything we've always wanted in a festival in one".
"That it's BYO, free camping, one stage with no clashes and the depth of the line up," he said.
Tickets are available here until sold out.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
