Saleyards decision still sinking in, stock agent says

The closure of the Warrnambool saleyards would be "a huge blow" with a number of jobs being affected by the decision, stock agent Jack Kelly says.
Mr Kelly said he hadn't had time to digest what happened at Monday's council meeting where a 4-3 vote means the Caramut Road yards will close by June 30 next year.
The council is already looking ahead with plans for the soon-to-be former Warrnambool saleyards site and surrounding property putting land values at between $13 million and $25 million.
But just how much the saleyards site and surrounding land was worth depends on whether it is turned into housing or commercial businesses, a new study found.
Mr Kelly, Warrnambool Stock Agents Association president, said he hadn't had time to digest what had happened.
"We really haven't had a chance to process it," he said.
Mr Kelly said his first port of call was to catch up with staff and clients after the meeting.
"For our loyal producers and clients and the buying fraternity, it's certainly a huge shock to them what's happened, including ourselves," he said.
"It's huge.
"You need time to digest it.
"It's been a huge blow for the livestock carriers.
"There's going to be a lot of people affected, very much."
Mr Kelly labelled the information that council was being fed by experts was "ridiculous".
He was also upset with the way the meeting was run and how long some of the councillors were allowed to talk which got people "very aggravated".
Mr Kelly said he wasn't sure what other avenues were available to try and save the yards.
The councillors voted on Monday to set aside some of the $5.6 million they had for saleyards upgrades to be redirected to complete a strategic land use plan for the site which would also include costings for rehabilitation.
A preliminary review of alternative land use options for the site and surrounding land has been prepared, but just what the council intends to do with it would be the subject of more detailed studies and further consultation.
The saleyards itself sits on 12.45 hectares of land and was last year valued at about $6 million.
It would have to be rezoned before it could be sold.
The new report explored three options for the site and land in the surrounding buffer zone.
Turning 66.8 hectares of land into housing could create about 1070 blocks and, based on valuation reports from February last year, it would be worth about $13.4 million.
Turning about nine hectares into an industrial/commercial area and setting aside the rest for just over 900 housing blocks would put the land's worth at $17.5 million.
Setting aside about 26 hectares for industrial/commercial use and 41 hectares for 656 residential lots would bring in the most money with a land value at $25 million.
"Investigations would need to be undertaken to determine that there are no contamination issues form the existing saleyards and surround rural land uses that could impact on future sensitive land uses within the precinct," the council report says.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
