The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Powell Legacy Fund helps young nipper study dream course

JG
By Jessica Greenan
November 8 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tate Copeland (right) with younger brother Lenny at a recent Victorian State Championship.

The legacy of hero father and son lifesavers who tragically drowned while rescuing a tourist near Port Campbell lives on in a young nipper.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.