Woman assaulted in alleged aggravated burglary

A Hamilton man is expected to front a south-west court on Tuesday charged over an alleged aggravated burglary last month.
Hamilton police Detective Sergeant Mark James said the 45-year-old man was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated burglary and associated assault-related offences.
He said it would be alleged a female was assaulted at a Stephen Street address in October.
The accused man and the complainant were known to each other.
The man was remanded in custody overnight and is expected to appear in a south-west court on Tuesday for a bail/remand hearing.
Meanwhile, a 59-year-old man was issued a caution following a drug raid at his Hamilton property on Monday.
Uniform police attended the property and located a small quantity of cannabis.
