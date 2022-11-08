A waist-deep hole that has opened up in a recently upgraded section of the Cobden-Port Campbell Road has been slammed as "incredibly dangerous".
Sheep farmer Leigh McKenzie, who lives nearby, said if a car had hit the hole before it was found and closed off on Sunday it would have been "catastrophic".
"It's incredibly dangerous," Mr McKenzie said.
The circumference of the hole in the bitumen hides an even bigger cavity underneath that could cave in if a car drove over it, Mr McKenzie said.
He estimated the cavity underground was about a metre wide and two-metres long.
"It's probably a bit deeper than waist height because my foot. I don't think I was quite touching the bottom when I put the leg in," Mr McKenzie said.
"I could have probably got completely in it. I just thought I might get stuck."
He said the section of road - at Newfield, inland from Port Campbell - was only upgraded just prior to Easter.
It has now been reduced to one lane, with traffic lights set up to warn of the danger.
"The roads are really good as long as it doesn't rain," Mr McKenzie said.
"The government is just not spending money on country roads. When they pack up that quickly there's something very wrong with our system.
"It's not unique. It's right through the south-west but probably the whole of Victoria."
A Liberal Party member, Mr McKenzie forwarded the photos to Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan who said the state's roads were in an "appalling state".
"It's a brand new bit of road," he said.
"Not even six months later and it's completely washed away underneath, obviously.
"We're coming into our summer period and we've got all these 40km/h signs on all these busy roads. A bit hopeless.
"This is a main road. It's been there a long time. It's not rocket science surely."
Department of Transport regional director for the Barwon South West Michael Tudball said recent heavy rainfall caused severe erosion on the Cobden-Port Campbell Road near Newfield.
"Our geotechnical engineers are developing a plan for how we can safely and efficiently repair the damage," he said.
Repairs are expected to begin as soon as possible, weather depending.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.