Moyne Shire councillors have elected Cr Karen Foster as mayor for the coming year in a 5-2 vote on Tuesday afternoon.
Cr Foster succeeds Cr Ian Smith, who opted not to stand again after taking the mayoral chain in November 2021 following a deadlocked vote caused by Cr Jim Doukas refusing to vote for either candidate.
It is the first time Cr Foster will serve as mayor after her election to council in 2020. She is the second woman to serve as mayor and the first since Cr Brenda Hampson in 2004.
Cr Daniel Meade nominated Cr Foster for the position, with Crs Ian Smith, Damian Gleeson, Jordan Lockett and Foster herself supporting Foster's elevation.
Cr James Purcell nominated Cr Doukas to run against Cr Foster, but Cr Doukas received just the two votes.
Cr Meade was chosen as deputy mayor in a unanimous vote.
MORE TO COME.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
