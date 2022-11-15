The thrills of BMX tricks will be brought to Warrnambool's foreshore on Friday night as part of a free youth event.
For the new owner of JC Action Sports, who is bringing the show to Warrnambool, it is a homecoming of sorts.
Jordan Gillie grew up in Allansford and only moved to Queensland in early 2020 after selling his Warrnambool phone business.
On Friday BMX riders will perform tricks on a specially built half-pipe on the back of a truck that has been driven down from Queensland.
"We've got broad range of riders," Mr Gillie said.
Dylan Devitt, who has just competed in the Nitro Circus World Games, alongside internationally renowned rider Nathan Philps - also known as Lanky - will put their talents on show.
"With Lanky you can almost expect anything with that guy. He's got the biggest bag of tricks you could think of," Mr Gillie said.
"You might see backflips, front flips. 540 bikeflips. It really does depend on how hyped he's feeling on the night."
They will be joined by up-and-coming freestyle rapper and hip hop artist, Statement, who is also flying down from Queensland for the event who will speak to the crowd about how he turned his life around.
Mr Gillie will also be on two wheels for the event, his love for the sport starting when he was kid growing up in Warrnambool
"Warrnambool was the first skate park that I actually ever really went to," he said.
"I used to actually ride my BMX in from Allansford on a weekend.
"I'd leave early Saturday morning and ride to the skate park an then back home. It was a big day but I was so hooked on it.
"I'd be down there every night. I'd live there."
While running his phone repairs business in Warrnambool, he was also riding freestyle motorcross professionally.
"I was just travelling around the world doing that for a job as well as running the shop in Warrnambool when I was home," he said.
He went to China and India but passed up opportunities to go to Abu Dabi because it meant being away for too long.
"They wanted me to go over for too long. I love Australia. If you're somewhere longer than a month it stops being a holiday and it starts being work," Mr Gillie said.
But by the start of 2020, he was being called elsewhere and sold his business and moved north to attend a Bible school in Queensland.
After that he decided to revive JC Action Sports - a not-for-profit charity which was founded in 2004 and ran until 2016.
"They looked for someone to take it over but couldn't find anyone. So they actually dissolved the charity," Mr Gillie said.
"I had a heart to start something similar. I approached the old founders.
"They basically said 'we love your heart and what you want to do, so we want to give it to you - the name, the brand and all the associated social media channels'."
Mr Gillie kick-started it again and since then have been travelling to events around Queensland and he has plans to take the show overseas.
"We're travelling nationally but we also have plans to travel internationally next year," he said.
Put on by Unify - Warrnambool's combined church youth groups - the event runs between 7pm and 9pm behind the foreshore Kiosk which will be open from 6.30pm for the event.
"There'll be live music. There will be prizes - the major prize will be a BMX," Gateway Church pastor Prudie Clark said.
"Kids will get a chance to talk to the riders and mingle with them."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
