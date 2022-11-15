The Standard
Warrnambool homecoming for rider behind free youth bike trick show

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 15 2022 - 3:33pm, first published 2:00pm
Bike tricks will be on show at the free youth event on Friday night on Warrnambool's foreshore behind the kiosk with live music.

The thrills of BMX tricks will be brought to Warrnambool's foreshore on Friday night as part of a free youth event.

