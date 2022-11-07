Man accused of attempting to cover up 'catastrophic' assault

A Warrnambool man will dispute allegations he tried to cover up an assault that left another man with catastrophic injuries.
Jye Baker is accused of lying to a Triple-0 operator about how a man suffered life-threatening injuries on April 26 last year.
Mr Baker allegedly told the operator the victim of the assault had been bashed before changing the story to say he fell off a motorbike and hit a tree.
He appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday where a contested hearing was set down on March 28.
The court will call a number of witnesses on that day, including police members and three civilian witnesses.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Greg Kew said in a recording of the Triple-0 call, Mr Baker tells the operator a man had been "been beaten the sh** out of".
He alleged an unknown male then asked if Mr Baker was speaking with "the cops".
Senior Constable Kew said when asked the age of the victim and whether he was breathing, Mr Baker said "yeah, he fell of a motorbike".
"His face is f***** up"," the man can allegedly be heard saying.
The operator then questioned Mr Baker on his initial claim that the victim had been bashed, Senior Constable Kew said.
Legal Aid senior lawyer Natasha Jayasuriya said the recording of the call was "quite chaotic".
She said Mr Baker was asleep and woke up to the victim being brought into the house.
She agreed with magistrate Nunzio La Rosa that it would have been like a scene of a movie.
Ms Jayasuriya said Mr Baker was told a number of things from a number of people and that he wasn't a witness to the assault.
She said the man who seriously assaulted the victim was later jailed for eight years.
She said her client was acting on the instructions of those in the house.
"It was a very stressful, heat-of-the-moment situation," Ms Jayasuriya said.
The magistrate said "any reasonable person" would come to the conclusion the victim had been bashed.
But Mr La Rosa said the man was entitled to his day in court.
Mr Baker will appear in court again next year.
