Woman admits to harassing complainant in son's kidnapping case

A woman has admitted to harassing her son's former partner after he was charged with kidnapping and rape.
The 52-year-old Mount Gambier woman pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on November 7 to harassing a witness and was fined $650.
In 2019 the woman's then 24-year-old son was remanded in custody charged with allegedly kidnapping and raping his ex-girlfriend.
The court heard the offender spoke to her son on September 25 that year while he was remanded at Ravenhall's Metropolitan Remand Centre.
He became upset and started to cry, which angered the woman.
She said she was going to ring the victim and abuse her.
The court heard she twice rang the woman for a couple of seconds but did not speak.
Defence counsel Andrew Tweedley said his client was under a lot of stress due to proceedings against her son at the time of the offending.
He said the woman described the victim as being a liar, deceitful and "toxic" toward her son.
The son was found not guilty earlier this year of two counts each of kidnapping and rape, and guilty of a single charge of persistently contravening a family violence intervention order.
The verdict followed a trial in Warrnambool County Court.
The man spent more than two years and five months in custody on remand awaiting the trial.
Mr Tweedley told the court his client had pleaded guilty to a single charge that happened over three years ago.
He said it was "quite fortunate" there wasn't an actual conversation on the phone and that if it had escalated, his client could have found herself in the county court.
Magistrate La Nunzio agreed, stating any further contact could have led to a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice, which carries a maximum penalty of 25 years' imprisonment.
He said it was a "very wise decision" to hang up after a matter of seconds.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.