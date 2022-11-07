The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Mount Gambier woman fronts Warrnambool Magistrates Court

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated November 8 2022 - 9:34am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman admits to harassing complainant in son's kidnapping case

A woman has admitted to harassing her son's former partner after he was charged with kidnapping and rape.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.