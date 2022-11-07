Council staff are in a race to secure a tenderer for the $15.6 million Port Campbell Town Centre Revitalisation Project by March.
Corangamite Shire officers are assessing expression of interest submissions for the council's largest infrastructure project, with short-listed applications invited to request for tender by November 23.
Coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels said the organisation was prepared to consider a number of delivery options after the development twice failed to attract a suitable submission.
"We are keen to hear from contractors who are interested in construction only, or those who have the capacity and expertise to design and construct," he said.
"We're aiming to have a successful tenderer selected and ready to go by next March."
The 2023 package of works includes the installation of suspended decking under the Norfolk Island Pines in Lord Street, foreshore upgrades, feature pavements, stone and timber seating, phone charging stations and street furniture upgrades.
Major road upgrades to Lord Street and Cairns Street will focus on pedestrianising the town centre with new parking and walking options, integrated artworks and improved accessibility to businesses.
Councillor Vogels said the works would bring wide-ranging benefits.
"This is Corangamite Shire's largest-ever infrastructure project and is supported by Federal and State Governments," he said.
"It's going to not only bring Port Campbell up to meet modern accessibility standards but will also really transform the more tired-looking parts of town.
"Areas like beneath the Norfolk pines in Lord Street will become a highlight picnic spot for locals and visitors and will be a fitting piece for our unique and beautiful coastal town."
