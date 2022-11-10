The Standard
Ecuadorian national pleads guilty to assault at Dunkeld

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated November 10 2022 - 5:22pm, first published 5:00pm
Victim was in 'extreme fear' during assault

An Ecuadorian national who choked a woman with a dog lead while she was driving north of Dunkeld last month has been sentenced.

