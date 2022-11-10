Victim was in 'extreme fear' during assault

An Ecuadorian national who choked a woman with a dog lead while she was driving north of Dunkeld last month has been sentenced.
The 26-year-old man pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to reckless conduct endangering life and unlawful assault.
On Thursday he was jailed for the 30 days he already served in custody on remand.
He'll be released on a 15-month community correction order.
Under that order he must do 125 hours of unpaid community work.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said 40 hours could be credited to mental health treatment and rehabilitation.
A conviction was not recorded.
The offender was supported in court by his family, as well as Ecuadorian consulate Tatiana Astudillo and ambassador Victor Arturo Cabrera.
The man, who is in Australia on a working visa, was likely suffering paranoid delusions when he used a dog lead to strangle a 60-year-old woman for less than 30 seconds while she was driving at up to 80 km/h, the court heard.
He'd been sharing a home with the victim in the lead-up to the incident.
The woman was driving the pair along Victoria Valley Road last month when he moved from the front passenger seat to the rear and strangled her.
The court heard the victim struggled to breathe, was in extreme fear and thought she was going to die.
She managed to use her little finger to make a small gap between her neck and the lead. She then screamed at the man and begged him not to kill her.
The woman felt the lead loosen and she successfully slowed the vehicle down.
The victim suffered visible lacerations and severe swelling to her neck.
She spent a night in hospital and the offender was arrested at a later date.
He was transported to Hamilton Hospital for a mental health assessment due to his erratic behaviour.
The court heard the man told police he never wanted to kill the victim.
Lawyer Ian Pugh told the court his client made an unsuccessful bail application last month.
He said he and the police informant, who charged the offender, were surprised the man was not considered an involuntary patient at Hamilton Hospital.
He said he'd worked hard with the police and the court on the bail application however due to being deemed a voluntary patient, the man could have left the mental health unit at any stage and was therefore an unacceptable risk.
Mr Pugh said the man had been receiving treatment at an in-custody acute assessment centre and was "getting better".
The court heard it was not known if the man would be deported upon his release.
The man said he would do whatever it takes to remain in Australia.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.