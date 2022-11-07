An army of volunteers are hoping to raise more funds from this year's annual poppy appeal after the pandemic had impacted sales.
Warrnambool RSL volunteer coordinator Tonia McMahon said they would usually bring in about $30,000 from the sale of poppies for Remembrance Day.
"We hope that this year will be our best year even though we did well last year," she said.
Poppies went on sale at the end of October, but volunteers have spent weeks preparing for the annual appeal.
"It's a big job," Ms McMahon said.
She said all the money raised goes to supporting our veterans and their carers.
"So it's not just about the veterans itself, it's their carers and family members," she said.
Rex Hockley and Colin Davies are among the volunteers involved in the poppy appeal.
"What helped us get involved was both our fathers were involved in the Second World War," Mr Davies said.
Colin Davies said he was called up in 1966 and spent 10 years in the Army Reserves in Warrnambool.
"Basically we were on call all of the time. At that particular time, there was a national emergency and we like to think we were the second line to it," Mr Davies said.
His father Joe was a red beret for 14 years and was in the 2nd parachute brigade in England.
"He was in Italy - Monte Cassino, all the battles in Italy, Sicily, France, the desert war. A frontline soldier all the way," Mr Davies said.
"He had an interesting life.
"He got wounded, got hit with mortar rounds, legs blown up but he came through that fairly right."
But while it left him with shrapnel wounds, he was lucky he didn't lose his legs.
"Very, very lucky indeed," Mr Davies said.
One of the crosses out the front of Warrnambool's war memorial is for him.
Mr Hockley, who has been working on the RSL gardens for 15 years, said he had become involved after being called up for national service in 1966.
He spent two years as a driver for the military police based in Puckapunyal.
Mr Hockley's father Richard was stationed in far-north Australia looking after the border.
"He was with the commandos up there, mainly on horseback working with Aboriginal trackers," he said.
"He spent all his time up there, as far as we know.
"They do things that we never ever know about. It was something he didn't talk much about.
"He wasn't with us long after the war, we didn't get a chance to find out."
Mr Hockley said his father never spoke much about the war, but Mr Davies said his father did.
"When our parents passed on what had been in that theatre of life, a whole chapter closed down. The book's closed. You just can't get that information," Mr Davies said.
"Rex's dad didn't speak whereas my dad did. He was able to talk about his wartime experiences. He probably stayed sane that way."
On Friday, a new WWII memorial will be unveiled in Dennington with a special service held at 2pm.
Until now, the existing war memorial in Dennington honoured World War I veterans, listing each one by name, with just a plaque attached paying tribute to those who served in WWII.
It did not list any names.
But that is changing with a new stand-alone memorial to be unveiled on Remembrance Day.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
