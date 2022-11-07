Moyne Shire councillor Karen Foster has put up her hand to lead the council ahead of Tuesday's mayoral vote.
Mayor Ian Smith stepped into the role in November 2021 after a bizarre voting deadlock left the council without a mayor, but he said he wasn't going to stand for a second term "at this stage".
Cr Foster said after two years on council she had gained the experience to lead. "I think I've got my head around it," she said.
"I've got my business ticking along to the point that I can step away a bit, so I think it's the right time and I can really make a difference."
One of last year's contenders, Damian Gleeson, ruled himself out of contention, saying he had a two-month holiday scheduled for 2023.
Cr Foster said she had been "upfront" with her colleagues about her desire to lead the council.
"I've spoken with them about it and I feel like I have strong support and have had great feedback," she said.
"I haven't heard anything about other people running, but I guess we will find out."
IN OTHER NEWS
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.