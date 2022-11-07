The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Two-lot subdivision for Koallah dairy lodged with Corangamite Shire Council

JG
By Jessica Greenan
November 7 2022 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A plan of the proposed subdivision at 401 Purrumbete Estate Road, Koallah.

A 629-acre dairy in Koallah is the region's latest farming operation to sell-up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.