A 629-acre dairy in Koallah is the region's latest farming operation to sell-up.
The 50-stand rotary at 401 Purrumbete Estate Road has been owned by the same family for 75 years, but looming retirement has seen it become part of a planning permit application for a two-lot subdivision of the 31-hectare property it's on.
The proposal has been lodged with the Corangamite Shire Council.
It seeks to realign the boundaries of two parcels by consolidating about seven hectares of cleared grazing land on the first lot - where the applicant wants to retire in an existing dwelling - into the second, with the dairy and associated infrastructure.
The design aims to maximise privacy around the existing property while incorporating as much valuable farmland into lot two.
If approved, the large operation would join a growing list of dairies on the market at a time when the industry is "going through turmoil" according to Naringal-based dairy supply business owner Charles Dillon.
"Dairies are getting shut down left, right and centre with really nice infrastructure, lane-ways, paddocks and good pastures," he said.
But the applicant has indicated they would continue to raise young stock on their land to supplement and assist dairy farmers in the district.
The application also notes that given the farm title is proposed to grow, the realignment would support viable agricultural enterprise.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard.
