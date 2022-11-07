Smoke fills cabin of ute after electrical fault

UPDATE, Monday, 12.10pm:
A utility has suffered minor damage after an electrical fault along the Princes Highway at Tyrendarra on Monday morning.
Country Fire Authority assistant chief fire officer district 4 John Jugum said CFA units from Tyrendarra and Narrawong responded at 10.37am after a call to emergency services.
They found electric fault had filled the cabin of a utility with smoke.
Officers were able to isolate the battery and stopped the spread of a fire.
The vehicle received minor electrical damage.
Earlier: Emergency services are racing to a utility on fire along the Princes Highway at Tyrendarra.
The fire is listed on emergency.vic.gov.au website at 10.37am as now being safe.
The blaze is located just west of the Tyrendarra Recreation Reserve.
There are reports the utility cab was completely filled with smoke.
More to come.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.