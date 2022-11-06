Buses replace trains on Warrnambool line

Warrnambool line passengers are being urged to plan ahead as buses replace trains on a series of services.
Due to works on the Warrnambool Line Upgrade, coaches are replacing all trains between Warrnambool and Geelong until December 3.
They'll also replace some evening services between Warrnambool and Southern Cross Station on Monday, November 28 and Tuesday, November 29.
It comes as minor track and civil works continue including the testing and commissioning of a new crossing loop track at Boorcan and signalling point installation at both Boorcan and Camperdown.
A new track control system and the testing and commissioning of new signalling assets also continues.
These upgrades will help deliver a fifth weekday return service to Warrnambool.
Passengers are being advised to check the PTV website or app before travelling and allow an extra 30 minutes for their journey.
A temporary timetable is available on the website.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.