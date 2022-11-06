Today will be sunny, with top temperatures across the south-west into the mid 20s.
But, you better enjoy it while it lasts because by the end of the week we will be wet - again.
Today at 7am in Warrnambool it was 10.3 degrees without a breath of wind and we've had no rain since 9am yesterday.
Casterton is expecting a top of 26 degrees, Hamilton, Heywood, Colac and Mortlake 25, Warrnambool and Ararat 24, Port Fairy 22 and Portland just 20.
A high pressure system will lie over the Tasman Sea for the next few days, directing a warm northerly airflow through to mid week.
A trough will extend from inland NSW into central and eastern Victoria, weakening on Tuesday.
The high will drift slowly eastward from Wednesday as a trough moves into western Victoria on Thursday.
For the rest of the week - Tuesday will be a sunny 27, Wednesday a sunny 28, Thursday showers 25 (with between 3-8mm of rain), Friday showers 22 (with between 1-3mm of rain) and then it gets seriously wet.
On Saturday we're expecting a top of 25 degrees but between 4-15mm of rain and Sunday 22 degrees with another 5-15mm of the wet stuff.
