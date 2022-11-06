Warrnambool Mermaids coach Katie O'Keefe is taking positives out of single digits losses in a tough South Australian double-header.
The Mermaids, who last played October 8 due to three consecutive byes, lost to Mount Gambier 48-44 on the road on Saturday night before falling short against Millicent Magic 81-73 in Sunday's follow-up.
O'Keefe said both South Australian rivals had an unknown quality about them, especially Millicent who returns to the south-west competition this summer.
"To come away with a four point loss to Mount Gambier is good but at the same time the girls know we could have got that win, leading most of the game," she said. "And (Sunday), we were preparing for a very good game.
"They (Millicent) blew it out to about 24 and then our girls fought back to only eight points which was brilliant."
Warrnambool's Molly McKinnon led scoring against Millicent with 22 points, while Molly McLaren posted back-to-back 13-point performances.
The Mermaids may be without Jenny Henderson for its November 20 game against Surfcoast after rolling an ankle on Sunday. O'Keefe said her sister's injury could be anywhere between two and six weeks recovery.
Meanwhile, Warrnambool Seahawks lost to Mount Gambier and Millicent by 32 and 10 respectively, with Portland Coasters' men's also losing to Millicent by six points despite a third-quarter comeback.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
