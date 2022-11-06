The Standard

Warrnambool Mermaids defeated by Mount Gambier, Millicent in round six of Country Basketball League

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated November 6 2022 - 8:29pm, first published 7:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly McKinnon, pictured in round two, scored 22 points in the Mermaids' round five match-up against Millicent. Picture by Sean McKenna

Warrnambool Mermaids coach Katie O'Keefe is taking positives out of single digits losses in a tough South Australian double-header.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.