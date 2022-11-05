The Standard
Riders tackle first Dirty Warrny in pristine conditions

Updated November 5 2022 - 9:03pm, first published 8:30pm
The inaugural Dirty Warrny was held on Saturday, with riders tackling 140km and 246km courses from Forrest and Geelong all the way into a Lake Petrobe finish line.

