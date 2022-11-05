The inaugural Dirty Warrny was held on Saturday, with riders tackling 140km and 246km courses from Forrest and Geelong all the way into a Lake Petrobe finish line.
Find out the top three in each category below.
FULL COURSE - 246km
Elite men
1st Brendan Johnston: 7h20:27
2nd Curtis Dowdell: 5h04:09 (164km)
3rd Mark O'Brien: 7h20:47
Elite women
1st Courtney Sherwell: 8h32:13
2nd Kate Kellett: 9h11:47
3rd Lisa Jacob: 9h20:30
Sport 16-38 men
1st Clinton Hayward: 7h55:59
2nd William Martinez: 8h21:04
3rd Andrew Beazley: 8h38:02
Sport 16-38 women
1st Shannon Proffit: 11h13:11
2nd Lucy Seng Hpa: 11h32:09
Sport 40-49 men
1st Steve Baxter: 8h32:01
2nd Andrew Carey: 8h44:11
3rd Robert Chignell: 8h44:15
Sport 40-49 women
1st Narelle Crozier: 11h57:49
2nd Tanya Goddard: 12h27:56
3rd Jo Hand: 12h45:11
50-59 men
1st Steven Drake: 7h56:02
2nd Richard Walsh: 7h56:53
3rd Dave Evans: 8h12:14
50-59 women
1st Bizzy Butterworth: 9h40:07
2nd Diane Edwards: 11h24:54
3rd Sherry Ey: 11h34:48
60+ men
1st Tim McGrath: 8h59:34
2nd Michael Davies: 9h52:24
3rd Mal Kimpton: 11h05:41
60+ women
1st Sue Clark: 12h46:32
HALF COURSE
Elite men
1st Harry Willen: 4h23:59
2nd Wayne Collins: 4h29:13
3rd Elliot Smith: 4h40:18
Elite women
1st Fiona MORRIS: 4h39:58
2nd Stephanie Hibburt: 4h39:59
3rd Grace Brown: 4h40:02
Sport 16-38 men
1st Eddie Worrall: 4h11:26
2nd Matt Burchell: 4h11:26
3rd Julian Baudry: 1h45:26 (56km)
Sport 16-38 women
1st Jacqui Mercer: 5h30:19
2nd Judy Allen-Graham: 5h45:44
3rd Julia Arnold: 5h49:34
Sport 40-49 men
1st Tate Dogan: 4h28:41
2nd Jason Halls: 4h28:46
3rd Brett Rantall: 4h54:59
Sport 40-49 women
1st Elizabeth Taylor: 4h40:00
2nd Natalie Saunders: 4h54:22
3rd Kathryn Whalley: 4h54:23
50-59 men
1st Darrin Jones: 4h28:37
2nd Andrew Pell: 4h39:57
3rd Andrew Pike: 4h40:04
50-59 women
1st Daniela Mollica: 4h54:22
2nd Dale Maizels: 5h21:22
3rd Meg Brown: 6h10:55
60+ men
1st Brett Lindstrom: 4h40:01
2nd Andrew Hall: 4h54:46
3rd Anthony O'Toole: 4h55:32
60+ women
1st Heather Hamling: 5h29:33
