Warrnambool's Mick Edwards says lawn bowls is like any other sport - put in the hard work and reap the rewards.
In warm conditions on Saturday, Edwards' division one Warrnambool Gold outfit celebrated a 78-36 win over Lawn Red.
With Warrnambool up big on two rinks, skip Ben Cornick, with Edwards as lead, made it a clean sweep after coming from behind to pip Lawn Tennis 17-15.
"Half a dozen ends we clawed our way back and got a two-shot victory," Edwards said. "We went long ends and that made the difference.
"We bowled alright all day but they (Lawn) were doing conversion shots and getting the shots."
Celebrating retirement in March, Edwards, 68, is enjoying spending more time on the bowling green.
"It's a very addictive game," he said. "You talk to anyone and they say 'I should have done it 10 years ago'. It's good on your body."
The former golfer, who joked he'd never lost a lawn bowl, has played at Warrnambool for close to 15 years. He said he worked up the ranks to division one, with a few years back in the lower divisions during a form slump.
"I've sort of improved a bit," he said. "I use a bowlers arm now which improves me. I had troubles with knees and backs but we're just putting the hard work in now. If you put in the hard work, hopefully you get the rewards. It's like any sport."
A Saturday morning roll is a ritual, while Edwards also tries to get in at least two hours training a week.
He said he enjoys his time at the Warrnambool Bowling Club as well as mixing with the entire bowling fraternity.
"Thursday night we try get every division here and we have steak sandwiches after at a reasonable price, and everyone gets to have a chat and a yarn and try build that mate ship and camaraderie," he said.
Warrnambool Gold has started its season strong, going 2-0 before a 17-shot loss to reigning premier City Red in round three. Saturday's win sees them second on the ladder.
Edwards said he was pleased to see Warrnambool Blue also starting well in fifth.
"The ideal thing would be a Blue and Gold playing off in a grand final," he said.
Across the greens, both City teams celebrated victory on Saturday, with Gold defeating Warrnambool Blue 59-44, while Red stays undefeated at the top of the table with a 32-shot win against Koroit Blue.
Dennington Jets clinched its second win with a 70-44 win over Terang Blue, with Timboon Gold defeating Port Fairy Red, 66-49.
The closest match of the round saw Mortlake triumph by six shots against Dunkeld Blue.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
