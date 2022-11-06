Commonwealth Games gold medallist Grace Brown has used Saturday's inaugural Dirty Warrny as a kick starter for her upcoming preparation.
The Camperdown export and time trial specialist stopped the clock after four hours and 40 seconds to finish third in the 140km elite women's category, with just 0.04 of a second separating first and third after a sprint to the finish.
"I've just come off my off-season," Brown said. "So I'm not in very good form at the moment, hence why I did the shorter distance (Dirty Warrny) not the epic."
Arriving back in Australia from an off-season holiday to Mauritius this week, Brown said she would now start training for the National Road Series, as well as the Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Road Race in January next year.
Brown is coming off a successful 2022 campaign, where she won gold in the Commonwealth Games time trial event in Birmingham. The year started with a win at Australian National Time Trial Championships, while in recent months, Brown triumphed in the La Périgord Ladies, an elite one-day road race in France in August before winning a stage of the Challenge by La Vuelta in September.
"It's been a pretty whirlwind year," she said. "It was pretty cool coming away with some major championship medals and nice on my resume and to hang up at home, medals to really cherish. Hopefully I can continue like that for the next couple years."
Brown said she relished the chance to ride close to her hometown during the Dirty Warrny and believes the event will grow each year.
"It was my first proper gravel event, it was a good challenge," she said. "We had a nice little group in the end who were rolling in turns to make it a little easier.
"Through some beautiful scenery and the Otways and Timboon. You get a bit of a view of the ocean coming into Warrnambool."
A few people have encouraged me to come down on a Thursday and do the local handicap.- Grace Brown
Brown said she held fond memories of growing up in the south-west, including playing at Lake Petrobe, where the Dirty Warrny finished. She said it had been some years since she got back to Camperdown but had recently bumped into a lot of locals, including Olympic cyclist Clyde Sefton.
"I still see Camperdown as my hometown, even though I haven't been there for a long time," she said. "And lots of locals still reach out to me when I'm racing. It's nice to still feel a part of the community.
"A few people have encouraged me to come down on a Thursday and do the local handicap. So maybe I'll look for a Thursday in the summer to come down and visit."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
