Just weeks after resuming from a broken back, Fiona Morris says it was a "nice confidence boost" to win the elite shortcouse female category at the inaugural Dirty Warrny on Saturday.
The 37-year-old from Bright was the first elite female rider across the line in the 140km shortcourse on Saturday, beating out Steph Hibburt and Commonwealth Games gold medallist and Camperdown export Grace Brown in third.
Morris, who rides for the MAAP-Sixpence off-road team, said it meant a lot to cross first (with a time of 4:39.58) just weeks after getting back on the bike.
"It's a nice confidence boost to know I've still got it," she said. "I'm not where I want to be but if I can get to the end after five hours and manage to kick twice in a sprint, then I'm happy."
Morris was sidelined for two months after she broke her sternum and fractured two vertebrae in a crash in a cyclocross race in Warragul in August.
"It was pretty challenging not to be riding for eight weeks," she said. "I'm only a couple weeks back on the bike but I've been training solidly to get ready for this race.
"I didn't really know how I'd go but I just figured if I could stay in there and try not annihilate myself too badly I could get to the end, I've got a little bit of grit about me I can get through.
"It was such a great course and we had a lot of fun out there. To top it off with a win was excellent."
Starting from Forrest, Morris said she and a group of riders rode in ones and twos after the first climb before eventually catching each other.
"It was still 110km to go, you don't want to be out there solo," she said. "Coming into that first feed zone, a larger group caught us so we just got into that group and just powered on."
With the group whittled down following subsequent climbs, just Morris, Hibburt and Brown remained for a sprint to the finish.
"We actually sprinted a kilometre out from the finish line so it was trying to stay full gas all the way to here (Lake Petrobe)," Morris said. "I normally wouldn't want to come into the sprint in front but I thought if it was a little bit technical being at the front would be beneficial and thankfully it was."
Morris said she would now work towards her hometown event, the Tour of Bright, a three-stage ride in December.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
