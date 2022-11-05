Sunshine has drawn more than 1000 revellers to the 167th Port Fairy Show, a result one organiser says she "prayed" for after years of cancellations.
Both punters and horses alike are parading the town's showgrounds today to mark the return of one of the region's oldest annual agricultural shows.
The grounds are a maze of rides, stalls, animal exhibitions, racing simulators, cooking competitions and agricultural displays.
Show society secretary Anita Watts said she was thrilled with the turnout.
"It's all looking good for us here," she said.
"It's still early, but I'd say we've got close to 1000 people here and we expect maybe two to two-and-a-half thousand here over the day.
"We're so very blessed with the weather today. The crowd is better than previous years - I think the weather has played a big role in bringing people out. There are lots of people coming through the gate and it just looks great.
"When you're at the top and you look down, it's just amazing - 2019 was our last show and after two years of wanting to celebrate with us, they're all back."
Perhaps none were more eager than Traralgon's Lexi Hawke, 6 who was attending with her brother Teddy and grandmother Vicki Hawke from Port Fairy.
"Lexi loves snakes and the kids are really into animals," Ms Hawke said.
"So they're really excited to be here. We have them for the weekend so their parents can have a break and there's nothing better than being able to take them to the show.
"They're just really good fun for everyone and it's amazing to be here in the sunny weather. The kids love rides of all sorts, so we'll go on some in a minute."
IN OTHER NEWS
For Grassmere's Robert McKenzie, the occasion was a great opportunity to showcase his latest purchase.
"I've got my Twin City tractor here, it's usually used up in The Mallee," he said.
"It's a 1950 model and it runs on petrol kerosene. I drove it down. I bought it off a Warrnambool guy who had it in his shed. I took it out on the farm and we're going to take it out to rallies.
"I'm going to do it up a bit, I only just got it. I'll put the windows back in and put a new roof on it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.