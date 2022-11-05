The Standard
Home/News/Local News

167th Port Fairy Show returns after two-year COVID-enforced hiatus to massive crowds

JG
By Jessica Greenan
November 5 2022 - 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koroit's Tully Brittain-Watts is keeping cool with some shaved ice in the showbag pavillion at the Port Fairy Show. Picture by Anthony Brady

Sunshine has drawn more than 1000 revellers to the 167th Port Fairy Show, a result one organiser says she "prayed" for after years of cancellations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.