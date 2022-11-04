Former Warrnambool mayor preselected for Labor upper house

Former Warrnambool City Council mayor Jacinta Ermacora has been chosen to top the Labor ticket for Western Victoria in the Legislative Council at the November state election.
Ms Ermacora's selection was rubber stamped on Thursday night, assuring her of an upper house seat in the next term of parliament.
"I'm honoured to be selected to represent Western Victoria in the Legislative Council," she said. "It's the region I was born and bred in, it's where I've worked and raised a family, and it's where I'll deliver for our outer regional communities as you member of parliament."
Ms Ermacora fills the slot atop the Labor ticket that opened up when long-time MP Jaala Pulford announced her sudden retirement on October 28.
She said she wanted to acknowledge Ms Pulford's legacy of "more than 15 years of passionate, dedicated advocacy for regional Victoria in Parliament".
"I have big shoes to fill, but I intend to continue the progress she has made for our community."
Ms Ermacora said she would fight for local issues and said the Labor Party, which would enter a third four-year term if re-elected, was the party to deliver on regional issues.
"Only Labor is delivering the things that Western Victorian communities care about - better healthcare, well-maintained roads, upgrades to the Warrnambool line to deliver faster, more reliable train services, and driving down energy bills by bringing back the SEC," she said.
Ms Ermacora will be the first Warrnambool upper house MP since the Western Victoria region was created in 2006, and the first since Ronald Mack in 1967 in the former Western Province.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
