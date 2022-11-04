The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Former Warrnambool mayor preselected for Labor upper house

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated November 4 2022 - 6:51pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Ermacora has been chosen at the head of Labor's upper house ticket, meaning she will be the first Warrnambool upper house MP since 1967.

Former Warrnambool City Council mayor Jacinta Ermacora has been chosen to top the Labor ticket for Western Victoria in the Legislative Council at the November state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.