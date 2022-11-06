Wannon Water to spend close to $200k after worker injury

The Standard
Wannon Water to spend close to $200k on improving operations after worker injury

Updated November 7 2022 - 4:50pm, first published 10:00am
WorkSafe has withdrawn charges against Wannon Water over an incident that left a worker with serious injuries after the corporation promised to improve operations at a cost of almost $200,000.

