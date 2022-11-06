The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Hawkesdale P-12 College create and craft handmade items to sell for charity

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated November 7 2022 - 1:56pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawkesdale P-12 College pupils JP Oosthuizen and Tylie Schroeder sold items they had made and grown at a school market. Picture by Sean McKenna

A writing class has sparked Hawkesdale P-12 College pupils' inspiration to create and craft handmade items to sell for charity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.