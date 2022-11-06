A writing class has sparked Hawkesdale P-12 College pupils' inspiration to create and craft handmade items to sell for charity.
The year 5/6 pupils created items for the stalls including poetry anthologies during literacy and beanies, pom poms, plates and dishes in art.
They brainstormed other unique items they could make and sell including illustrations, origami, homemade cakes, milkshakes and plants grown in the college garden.
Year 5/6 teacher Jacob Gordon said it was a great outcome and the market was well supported by the community.
He said the pupils raised an "amazing" $1300, with proceeds to be donated to Warrnambool Wildlife Enclosures, the Cancer Council and the RSPCA.
"Despite their exhaustion, the students learnt valuable lessons in handling finances, selling and buying goods, having ideas and following through and how we can support each other and the world around us," Mr Gordon said.
The pupils chose to direct $1000 of the funds raised to Warrnambool Wildlife Enclosures, which will help fund a new wombat enclosure, and about $180 each to the other two national charities.
