Australian cycling great Simon Gerrans is looking forward to being a part of history on Saturday, when he takes part in the inaugural Dirty Warrny.
The 42-year-old, who won two indivual Tour de France stages, will be one of hundreds of competitors taking part in the 246-kilometre gravel race that starts at Mount Duneed at 5.30 am and finishes at Lake Pertobe.
"It should be great," Gerrans said.
"Being the first one, you just want to be a part of it. I think everyone's going in bright-eyed and not really sure what to expect. It should be a really good fun day."
Gerrans, who retired from professional cycling in 2018 after a 14-year career, first became involved with the Dirty Warrny about 18 months ago when he did the first reconnaissance ride of the course.
He was left with a good impression and thought he'd enter when he discovered he would be in Australia on the day of the race.
"I'm just a sucker for punishment," he said with a laugh.
Gerrans has "fond memories" of Warrnambool after winning the 2003 Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic.
He doesn't ride as much as he used to and is tempering expectations ahead of the race.
"Considering my preparations for this event I'll be just doing my best to get all the way to Warrnambool I think," he said.
" (I do) very little training these days, I actually don't even call it training anymore because I haven't really been training for anything in particular but I do try and ride my bike two or three times a week and it's very rare that I'm out on my bike for more than three hours at a time.
"So it's going to be a real stretch to go the distance tomorrow."
Wherever he finishes tomorrow, the two-time Olympian predicts a bright future for the Dirty Warrny.
"The gravel scene's really booming world-wide," he said.
"It's been a prominent scene in the US for a number of years now. Europe is starting to pick up on it too. There are a number of big races starting to evolve in Europe and it was only a matter of time before Australia had a flagship event too.
"We're talking about the inaugural event but I think it will just build year-on-year from here on."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
